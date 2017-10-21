‘Lack of competition killing baseball’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

LACK of regular competitive action has become the Achilles’ heel to the growth and development of baseball in the country according to Bulawayo Province Baseball coach Eldon Mudzingwa.

After watching his Bulawayo team crash to a heavy three match series white wash defeat at the hands of Harare province last weekend, Mudzingwa says the growth of baseball in Zimbabwe is being hampered by the lack of competitive action and limited number of provinces taking up the sport. “The major let down for baseball not only in Bulawayo but in Zimbabwe as a whole is the lack of serious competition. As soon as we have other provinces besides Bulawayo and Harare coming in as major players we are certain to have the sport making strides towards its development. Recently we went to South Africa as team Zimbabwe and we played some provincial teams there, our assessment was that the performances improved by each game and if we are to play such competitive games more regularly we would have quality baseball in the country,” he said.

Bulawayo Province suffered three defeats in a series that was played last weekend at Allan Wilson School, they lost 15-5 in the opening game they followed that up with a 14-9 defeat before a 10-9 defeat in the last game.

“We should have such competitive games more often, team Bulawayo lost but the boys showed character they improved with each game even the results reflect that. We expect other provinces to join in and that would go a long way in improving the sport in the country,” said Mudzingwa.

@innocentskizoe