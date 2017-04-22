Ladies Cheetahs search for players

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

THE Zimbabwe Women Sevens Rugby will be conducting trials today at Alex Sports Club in the capital as they build a team to take part in the Olympics qualifiers later this year.

The team assembled will also take part in the Rugby Africa Women Sevens championships to be held in Tunisia in September.

Ladies Cheetahs team manager Susan Kamukai said they had extended invitations to rugby clubs across the country.

”What we have arranged for this weekend is an initial squad selection for all interested players in the surrounding areas. We have advised all rugby clubs with women’s teams to send as many players keen to play the Sevens game to turn up,” said Kamukai.

“We are hoping to get a lot of games fixtured before September when we participate in the annual Rugby Africa tournament. Our emphasis since the return of the game of rugby to the Olympics is to build a team that will represent us well in Olympic play-offs and ultimately take us all the way,” she said.

She appealed to the corporate world to come on board and support their initiative so that the best team is assembled since they seek to spread the trials to other centres like Bulawayo.

“We are always looking for sponsorship for such activities and we hope the public will be generous in their support. Meals and refreshments would be a welcome contribution to the day’s activities,” she said.

“Another selection process is pencilled for Bulawayo within the coming month, but this is dependent on the availability of funds.”

The latest development comes after the country last year successfully hosted the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Championships where Zimbabwe came third behind winners South Africa and runners up Kenya.

- @lavuzigara1.