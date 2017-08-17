Lady Tshawe makes solo show debut

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, Showbiz Correspondent

MULTI-TALENTED young poetess, actress and singer Lady Tshawe is set to host her first ever solo music and poetry show at Waterfront, Hillside Dams tomorrow.

The show titled, “Revelations of You”, is her brainchild under the Sabela Music stable.

With tickets going for $5, Lady Tshawe said free transport would be availed from town to ensure that her followers make it to the venue.

“Free transport will be there to ferry people from the National Art Gallery, starting from 5PM until 6:30PM when the show starts,” she said.

“Revelations of you” is a poetry and live music session, which Lady Tshawe managed to weave together with the help of Saimon Mambazo.

“Revelations of you has three stages including revelations of God, revelations of people in general and revelations of relationships. It basically explores human nature.”

Though the artiste is nervous to host her first solo show, she said she was excited.

“I’m very nervous and excited at the same time. I don’t know if a lot of people will come out and support me or if it’s going to work out but the essence of the whole show is to start something. All big artistes started somewhere,” said Lady Tshawe.

To make the show even more intriguing, guest artistes including So Profound and DeLukes are set to perform some of Lady Tshawe’s works.

So Profound said he was upbeat.

“I’m so excited to be sharing the stage, not only with a friend, but such a phenomenal artiste who I’ve known for a while now and always admired her work.

This is her first solo, something which signifies growth, not just as an artiste, but in an industry that’s somewhat dying,” he said.

“I urge people to come in numbers and be part of Lady Tshawe’s journey.”