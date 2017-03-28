Las Vegas nightclub expo: Boost for Bulawayo nightlife

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

OFFICIALS from leading entertainment company, Devine Assignments, which runs entertainment for clubs, Private Lounge, Club Connect and Club 263 among many others — are in Las Vegas, America where they are attending the Nightclub and Bar Convention/Trade Show.

The show, which began yesterday and ends tomorrow, is a huge gathering of influential buyers in the bar, nightlife, entertainment and hospitality industry.

It attracts thousands of professional people from different parts of the world annually and is mostly attended by companies that represent millions of dollars in food and beverage sales as well as club owners, operators, managers, distributors, mixologists, DJs, hosts, security and bartenders.

Exhibitions, workshops and conferences are held during the show which has been running for more than 30 years. A series of parties are held to expose attendees to a typical Las Vegas outing as three of the best nightclubs from there were selected to host the parties.

Speaking from Las Vegas, Devine Assignments director, Biggie Chinoperekwei, said they were excited to be meeting and interacting with influential people as well as learning new trends, technologies and products in the entertainment industry.

“We’re excited about the invitation and chance to participate in the world’s biggest nightclub and hospitality event. Las Vegas is known for exquisite nightlife venues that take the nightclub experience to the next level and the event is packed with innovative businesses, products, inspirational ideas and solutions,” said Chinoperekwei.

He said their presence there would change the entertainment scene in Bulawayo as they will come back with fresh ideas and hopefully lure buyers to visit Zimbabwe thereby promoting tourism.

“This is a perfect place to network, catch up with industry trends and make connections to drive our business. All this will help develop the Zimbabwe arts sector and also make sure our customers are given products which are current.”

Chinoperekwei said the nightlife in Bulawayo, which is fast becoming the entertainment capital of Zimbabwe, would never be the same again.

“We dream of making Bulawayo the entertainment capital of Zimbabwe and there’s no better way of achieving this than learning from the world’s entertainment capital — Las Vegas,” he said.