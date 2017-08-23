Late VP Muzenda’s widow dies at 88

George Maponga / Nyemudzai Kakore, Harare Bureau

THE late Vice President Simon Muzenda’s widow, Maud, has died.

She was 88.

Cde Muzenda died at Avenues Clinic in Harare yesterday.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party was saddened by her death.

“The party is shocked and dismayed by the unexpected and untimely death of Amai Muzenda. We are obviously going to issue a fuller statement later,” he said.

Cde Muzenda’s son Tongai said her mother had been in and out of hospital for sometime.

“This is a great loss to the family. Losing a mother is not easy. It is difficult. She was the only parent we had left after the death of our father the late national hero Cde Simon Muzenda. She played a pivotal role in the family. She was a hard worker and her death has robbed us of a pillar of strength. Her body has been taken to a funeral parlour,” he said.

Cde Muzenda’s death comes a few days after the passing on of Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Shuvai Mahofa.

Yet another dark cloud hovered over Masvingo Province last night which is yet to come to terms with the death of Cde Mahofa.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Josiah Hungwe described the death of Cde Muzenda as yet another blow for Masvingo Province.

“I am on my way to the family home in Harare now to see who is there but Cde Tsitsi Muzenda phoned informing me about her death.

“It is yet another blow to Masvingo Province especially coming after the passing on of Cde Mahofa,” he said.

“Ambuya Muzenda has joined Cde Mahofa into the next world and it is God’s will. There is nothing we can do. She has gone to join her husband VaMuzenda

“She played a key role in looking after her husband before independence and after independence when he became Vice President.”

Gutu Central legislator Cde Lovemore Matuke said Zanu-PF leadership in Masvingo will meet to formally request national heroine status for Cde Muzenda.

“I have just received the sad news of the passing on of Ambuya Muzenda but there is nothing much that we can say at the moment until we meet together with the chairman, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, so that we can write to the national leadership requesting national heroine status for her,” he said.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for administration Cde Ailess Baloyi said they were at pains to accept Cde Muzenda’s death.

“The blows are too heavy for us to take. It is yet another big loss for Masvingo Province and we are at pains to explain such a big loss to the Muzenda family, Masvingo family and the nation at large. We are poorer without our mother who served as a fountain of wisdom,” said Cde Baloyi.

VP Muzenda died in September 2003 and was buried at the National Heroes’ Acre.

Mourners are gathered at 43 Lewisam Avenue in Chisipite, Harare.