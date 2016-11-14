LATEST: 13 Zimbabweans injured during deportation

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THIRTEEN Zimbabweans were injured, one of them seriously, when a South African Home Affairs truck they were being deported in overturned near Musina town on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred along the N1 highway between Musina and Makhado towns.

The truck was travelling from Thohoyandou with 18 illegal immigrants who were being repatriated to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge border post.

Sources at the border said yesterday that 12 victims who had minor injuries were treated and discharged at Musina Hospital on Friday.

“One of the victims who suffered serious injuries is still admitted at the hospital,” said an official.

Musina police spokesperson, Constable Dakalo Ramagweda confirmed the incident yesterday.

“The vehicle was carrying undocumented immigrants all of them Zimbabweans. It overturned before getting to Musina.

“Several people were injured but I don’t have the actual figures at the moment. The victims were taken to Musina Hospital for treatment.

“We are yet to get more information on the incident,” she said.

Recently 18 people, most of them Zimbabweans, were seriously injured when three vehicles were involved in a pile up between Beitbridge border post and Musina town in South Africa.

Last year seven people died near the same spot when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck.

The N1 which links South Africa and most of the countries north of the Zambezi River has become a death trap for many Zimbabweans.