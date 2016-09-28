LATEST: 72-year-old man slaps woman’s butt in supermarket

Tanaka Mrewa – @tannytkay

A RANDY 72-year-old Bulawayo man shocked a court on Tuesday when he was arraigned for slapping a woman’s buttocks in a supermarket.

Michael Meki, a court heard, met the woman (55), employed by Web low and Berry Legal Practitioners, at Northend TM Supermarket where she usually does her shopping and they greeted each other.

Meki allegedly indecently assaulted the victim in December last year has been stalking and harassing her ever since.

The court heard Meki asked the woman where she lived but she did not respond. She ignored him and went on with her shopping.

Meki allegedly slapped her buttocks and passed an offensive comment.

He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and disorderly conduct.

Bulawayo Magistrate Miss Evelyn Mashavakure remanded Meki out of custody to October 7 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court the woman did not retaliate when Meki smacked her behind but she angrily walked away.

“In June this year, the complainant parked her car outside the same supermarket. She heard someone banging on her car and realised that it was the accused person.

“She asked him why he was doing it and he said she was blocking his way. Accused person started chanting obscenities at the complainant and called her a b*tch. In July they met again at the supermarket while the complainant was pushing her trolley. Accused blocked her way and claimed that complainant was a b*tch.”