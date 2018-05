Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

SLAIN cross border transporter (umalayitsha), Bongani “Bongo” Ndlovu, will be buried at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Ndlovu (43), was killed last week on Saturday outside Zarah Lounge, allegedly by four assailants namely Andrew Ndebele, Adrian Mguni, Thamsanqa Mlalazi and Mhlanguli Mguni.

More to follow…