LATEST: Command livestock gets rolling…200 heifers for Matabeleland restocking

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Business Reporter

VICE President General Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday handed over the first batch of 200 heifers to 66 cattle farmers from

the two provinces of Matabeleland North and South under the $300 million Command Livestock, Fisheries and Wildlife programme.

The programme, which is meant to revitalise livestock production in the country, was launched by VP Chiwenga in February at Gwatemba Business Centre in Insiza District, Matabeleland South.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of the heifers at the Bulawayo Agricultural Showgrounds, VP Chiwenga said the facility will improve beef production and help boost the country’s economy.

“I am enthused to advise that the first batch of 200 heifers has been brought and 66 farmers from Matabeleland North and South will benefit from this batch on a cost recovery basis. What we want now is for you to grow our cattle head to the maximum ever before and also to introduce good agricultural methods to make sure that our grazing

lands are properly managed.

“We are saying where there is water or boreholes, we should try to irrigate our pastures,” he said.

More to follow…