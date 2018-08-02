LATEST: Commonwealth calls for restraint

THE Commonwealth Observer Mission has urged political parties to exercise patience and restraint while waiting for the announcement of results and if aggrieved to address their concerns legitimately using due processes.

This was said by the mission’s chairperson Mr John Dramani Mahama during a press briefing in Harare today where he delivered a preliminary statement on the elections. He said the final statement will be delivered after all the results have been announced. Mr Mahama said they were saddened by the violence that occurred yesterday which resulted in the death of three people.

“We express profound sadness at the outbreak of violence by supporters of the opposition and the excessive use of force by the security services in the last 24 hours,” said Mr Mahana.

“We extend our sympathies to the families and loved ones of all those affected by these deeply troubling incidents. The electoral process is yet to be concluded. The greatest test of leadership is called for now. All parties must exercise Patrice and restraint while we wait of the announcement of full results,” he said.

