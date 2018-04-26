LATEST: DIDG/Transnet deal improves NRZ operations

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

EQUIPMENT received by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) under an interim solution pending the $400 million recapitalisation project, has started impacting positively on the organisation’s operations, the firm said.

The parastatal is leasing 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and seven locomotives from South African rail utility, Transnet, as a stop gap measure under an agreement with the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)/ Transnet consortium.

“All the 200 wagons have been put to dedicated use for chrome exports from the Zimbabwe Iron and Mining Company (Zimasco) Kildonan in Mashonaland Central and Zimasco Kwekwe to Maputo.

“Chrome exports using the wagons started on March 29 utilising the first batch of 151 wagons,” said NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika in a statement.

More to follow…