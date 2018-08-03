LATEST: ED presidency victory for the economy – Zim Diaspora

Business Editor

ZIMBABWEANS in the Diaspora under the Zimbabwe-South Africa (Zim-SA) Forum have sent a message of congratulations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for winning the tight presidential race in the just ended harmonised election.

President Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF garnered 50, 8 percent of the total votes against main rival, Mr Nelson Chamisa of MDC-Alliance who had 44, 3 percent. The elections, which were conducted on Monday, saw the revolutionary party scoop a majority in Parliament with 145 out of 210 House of Assembly seats.

Zim-SA Forum, a grouping of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora focused on contributing towards national economic recovery and poverty eradication, said in a statement on Friday that President Mnangagwa’s victory was a big endorsement for economic progress.

“We would like to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his election as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. We thank the people of Zimbabwe for a peaceful manner in which they conducted themselves throughout the election period, albeit the events of the 1st of August 2018,” Zim-SA Forum president, Mr Anele Ndlovu said.

“’Economy and more economy’, were your words Mr President. We look forward to your leadership as you take Zimbabwe to a new trajectory. We will not seat back and watch, but we will be working hard to add value and compliment your efforts to rebuild Zimbabwe’s economy.”

The Zim-SA Forum urged Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and work closely with the new Government to transform Zimbabwe into a jewel of Africa.

“We have wealth in our land, in our human capital and in our airspace. Our economy can and will grow. Where there are constitutional rights, there are also constitutional responsibilities.

“Yes, it is true that politics influences the direction which the country takes economically. We are of the view that when the dust of the elections settles, the dawn of a new Zimbabwe will begin. We believe that our nation will survive and come out stronger than the politics of the day,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said President Mnangagwa has proved his worth as a progressive leader since last November when he took over the reins following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe. He said in his short stint in power, President Mnangagwa has ushered in freedom of speech and freedom of movement while a lot of work has been done towards rebuilding the economy.

Mr Ndlovu implored Zimbabweans to show the world that they were stronger, smarter and able to express their differences within the confines of the law.

“We have all longed for a better economy, creation of jobs, emancipation of livelihoods of the Zimbabweans. Let’s support the work that is being done, and enhance all efforts that seek to make our country better,” he said.

The Zim-SA Forum also expressed sadness over the death of six people during the violent MDC-Alliance protests on the streets of Harare on Wednesday.

“We wish those in hospital a speedy recovery so they can carry on with their lives and help in rebuilding our nation. We are a peaceful nation, whatever differences we may have, political or otherwise, let’s express them in a peaceful manner, respecting and upholding the law,” said Mr Ndlovu.