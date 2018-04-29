LATEST: Emergency services struggle as accidents spike in Byo

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

EMERGENCY services in Bulawayo were stretched following three road traffic accidents that occurred inside 30 minutes, resulting in the death of a pedestrian while 12 people were injured.

Emergency rescue services attended to seven accidents in the city on Saturday night but four of the mishaps were minor.

The first accident occurred at 10:01PM along Masiyephambili Drive and Godrich Road on Saturday.

At 10:11PM, the second accident occurred near Mzilikazi Barracks along the Bulawayo- Harare Road while the third was at 10:31PM along Hillside Road in Burnside suburb.

More to follow…