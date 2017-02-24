LATEST: Ezra Chadzamira leading race for Masvingo provincial chairman post

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Former Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira is leading in the race for the provincial chairman, with provisional results showing him garnering 12 393 votes ahead of his rival Colonel Mutero Masanganise (Retired) who has 4 888 votes.

Cde Chadzamira was leading with 64 percent of districts having voted, as voting did not take place in other areas because they were inaccessible after heavy rains.

Announcing the provisional results, Interim Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Jorum Gumbo said he will seek guidance from the Politburo on what to do with the inconclusive Masvingo polls.

More details to follow….