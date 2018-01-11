LATEST: Former NetOne boss in court for abuse of office

Former NetOne CEO Reward Kangai appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa today facing 21 counts of criminal abuse of office charges.

Kangai’s lawyer Mr Nyasha Munetsi is challenging the legality of the arrest saying there are no reasonable grounds to suspect that Kangai committed any offence.

He submitted that his client was summoned by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and he gave them detailed information.

He added that NetOne concealed all the documents and ZACC was obliged to follow up and investigate but none of that transpired. Kangai is accused of unlawfully and corruptly sanctioning payment of rentals in advance to base station landlords without the company’s authorisation.

More details to follow…