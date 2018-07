Lisa Mangena, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been arrested for beating up his wife and shaving her hair with an okapi knife after she followed him to a bet shop to stop him from “wasting money.”

Nkosilathi Ndlovu (37) from Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Nkulumane allegedly peeled off part of his wife’s scalp as he cut of her hair in anger.

More details to follow…