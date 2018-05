Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

NORTON Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has commended President Mnangagwa for ensuring that peace prevails in the country ahead of elections, saying gone are the days when people used to be afraid of voting for their preferred candidates.

In a statement updating residents on development projects in his constituency, MP Mliswa said the era of fear ended with the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

MORE TO FOLLOW…