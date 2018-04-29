LATEST: More enrol at varsities after scrapping of Maths requirement

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

THERE has been a 10 percent increase in enrolment at tertiary institutions following the scrapping of Ordinary Level Mathematics as an entry requirement for 30 courses offered by Polytechnics, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In a recent interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said more students without Mathematics at Ordinary Level had enrolled in tertiary institutions across the country.

More to follow…