LATEST: More enrol at varsities after scrapping of Maths requirement

April 29, 2018 Local News

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

THERE has been a 10 percent increase in enrolment at tertiary institutions following the scrapping of Ordinary Level Mathematics as an entry requirement for 30 courses offered by Polytechnics, a Cabinet Minister has said.

In a recent interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said more students without Mathematics at Ordinary Level had enrolled in tertiary institutions across the country.

