LATEST: New Ministers sworn in

Harare Bureau

President Mugabe swore in three new Cabinet and three Ministers of State this afternoon following a Cabinet reshuffle announced yesterday.

The three Cabinet Ministers are Retired Major General Happyton Bonyongwe (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs), Cdes Edgar Mbwembwe (Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry) and Chiratidzo Mabuwa (Youths, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

The Ministers of State are Dr Paul Chimedza (Provincial Affairs, Masvingo) Cdes Webster Shamu (Provincial Affairs, Mashonaland West and Thokozile Mathuthu (Provincial Affairs, Matabeleland North).

Ambassador Maboyi Ncube, who was appointed Provincial Minister of State for Matabeleland South, was not present at the swearing in ceremony.

More to follow…