LATEST: Premier League players’ threesome sex tape leaked online

Antonio Luna has apologised after a sex tape featuring the former Aston Villa defender appeared online.

The short clip appears to show Luna alongside Sergi Enrich, both now at Spanish club Eibar, having sex with a young woman.

Luna made 18 appearances for Villa between 2013 and 2014 following his £2million move from Sevilla, before leaving to join Verona and Spezia on loan. He then secured a permanent move to Eibar last year.

Both players apologised for the clip via social media accounts.

The statement read: ‘In light of the circulation on social media of a sexually explicit video in which we, the undersigned, appear, we want to state that the video shows a recording of a private act which took place between fully consenting adults, within the scope of the freedoms we all enjoy.

‘We deeply regret that an indiscretion for which we are not responsible has led to these images being published without our knowledge or, far less, our consent.

‘We likewise regret the potential damage [not only] to our image but in particular to that of our club, whose colours we represent, and that it could have offended our supporters and the city of Eibar in general.

‘We are aware that professional footballers should set an example in every walk of life, especially to children; this being the reason we apologise if this incident has caused harm to anyone.

‘Equally, we want to apologise for the damage the circulation of this video could cause to the third person involved in the video.

‘We wish to stress that, as SD Eibar players, an exemplary club that represents a set of fans and a city equally exemplary, we stand by the values that have been shown to us since we arrived in Eibar. We hope this incident does not in any way harm the image of the club, nor that of our team-mates.’

Luna made an instant impact at Villa Park by scoring on his full debut for Villa in their 3-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the 2013/14 season.

However that was to be the high point of his time in the Midlands. The 25-year-old failed to score again in his next 17 appearances and was shipped out on loan to Verona.

After his contract with Villa was terminated, the full back completed a move to Eibar, where has has featured in five of the club’s seven La Liga games so far, helping them to eighth in the division.-mailonline.co.uk