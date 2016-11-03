LATEST: President Zuma jets in for the Zim-SA Bi-National Commission (developing)

Tendai Mugabe, Senior Reporter

South African President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the country for the inaugural launch of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission today.

President Mugabe will co-chair the official opening of the BNC with President Zuma. President Zuma was welcomed at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Local Government, National Housing and Public Works Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, Minister of State for Harare province Cde Mirriam Chikukwa and Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and officials from the South African embassy here.

The BNC requires that Heads of State and Government meet annually to monitor progress on implementation of agreed projects.