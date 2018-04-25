LATEST: Re-industrialisation of Bulawayo a key priority – VP Chiwenga

Nduduzo Tshuma

THE re-industrialisation of Bulawayo and other parts of the country is a key priority in the Government’s agenda as the new dispensation seeks to transform the economy and expand the job market, Vice President, General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), said on Wednesday.

Once the pride of the country’s manufacturing hub, Bulawayo has suffered massive de-industrialisation in the last two decades, resulting in loss of thousands of jobs.

Officially opening the Zimbabwe International Business Conference at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2018 in Bulawayo, VP Chiwenga said the re-industrialisation agenda was central in the economic transformation of Zimbabwe.

“Government is prioritizing the resuscitation of closed, ailing and opening of new industries in Bulawayo and across the country. As you may be aware, most companies are now shells, with old and antiquated equipment, resulting in inefficient production,” he said.

“Therefore, it is important to recapitalize our industries, through collaborative efforts between the Government and the private sector.”

More to follow…