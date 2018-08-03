LATEST: Supersport United appoint Kaitano Tembo head coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ABSA Premiership side Supersport United on Friday confirmed the appointment of former Dynamos and national team defence stalwart Kaitano Tembo as substantive head coach.

Nicknamed Mhunu mutema, Tembo penned a two year contract with the Tshwane based outfit on the eve of the start of the 2018-19 Absa Premiership season today.

“@SuperSportFC is delighted to announce the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as Head Coach on a two-year contract with immediate effect #ForeverUnited,” the club posted on its official tweet account.

An ecstatic Tembo said he was delighted at the confidence shown by the club.

“I’m honoured by the confidence the Club has shown in me in giving me this great opportunity.This Club has been the center of my life for almost 20 years and I and my players will give everything we have to keep our run of success going,” Tembo is qouted saying on the club’s official account.

Supersport United begin their season with a tie against Benny McCarthy’s Cape Town City tomorrow evening.