LATEST: US commends ED election pledge

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE United States of America on Thursday welcomed President Mnangagwa assurances that the country will hold free and fair credible elections this year.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of African Affairs, Mr Matthew T. Harrington, who is in the country on a three day visit, said the US was committed to building a better relationship with Zimbabwe.

Mr Harrington said he was in the country to get appraisals of what is happening, expressing satisfaction with President’s electoral commitment.

“We welcome President Mnangagwa’s public commitment to ensure the election is free and fair and to invite international observers. These are important steps,” said Mr Harrington.

More to follow….