LATEST: Vampire killer trial fails to kick off

THE murder trial of a man claiming to be a Satanist, who has been dubbed the vampire killer, failed to kick off after a High Court judge in Bulawayuo ordered that he be examined by another psychiatrist.

Alois Nduna (26) from Matanga Village in Gokwe made headlines when sent police officers fleeing from Mvuma Police Station after vomiting blood and licking it up.

He is accused of killing at least 13 people and sucking their blood vampire style.

Nduna terrorised inmates at Khami Prison where he has been remanded as he would inexplicably wake up in a different cell or have the number 666- Biblical mark of the beast/anti Christ that Christians believe signals the end of the world- mysteriously inscribed on his back with blood.

He was at the High Court on Thursday last week facing a charge of killing a Bulawayo woman last year and stealing her Nokia X2 phone.

Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese said he needed a second opinion from a different psychiatrist before Nduna’s trial could commence.

The contents of the initial psychiatric report were not revealed in court.

Justice Makonese said the court could not rely on one report and he deferred the matter indefinitely.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) regional public relations officer for Matabeleland, Principal Prison Officer Garainashe Moyo recently told The Chronicle that Nduna, alias Jackson Moyo, was being held alone in a cell because of a bizarre series of events.

“I can confirm that my office has received a report from the prison (Khami) that there was an inmate who was vomiting and licking blood. Last week, it was reported that the inmate, whose name I don’t have offhand, was found in his cell with his hands tied from behind and a number inscribed on his back.

“His cell walls were splashed with blood and his Bible was tattered. Upon being asked by prison officers what had happened, the inmate said he had been initiated into a Satanism cult,” said Moyo at the time.

Nduna is on remand at Mlondolozi prison at the Khami Prison complex that houses prisoners undergoing psychiatric evaluation and female prisoners.

He allegedly raped and murdered a milk vendor, Privilege Mutara and dumped her body near Mvuma town in May.

Nduna is alleged to have raped and killed 12 other women after draining their blood vampire style in the Midlands, Bulawayo and Masvingo.

“One morning, he woke up with his hands tied from behind and had the number 666 written on his back. He stays alone in the cell, it therefore defies explanation how he came to have the number on his back because he obviously couldn’t have done it himself,” said a source from the prison.

The source said Nduna bragged that the previous night he had used supernatural powers to travel across continents, outside the Khami complex.

“At times he says he would have gone to the Indian capital New Delhi and the Indian Ocean to meet with his superiors,” said the source.

So eerie is the man’s behaviour, said the source, that other inmates are now living in fear.

Nduna claimed in court that he was initiated into Satanism by some Nigerian businessmen in Zambia last year.

According to sources, Nduna last year vomited and ate the blood after it had formed a lump in full view of some prison officers stationed at Mlondolozi Prison.

“The inmate vomits blood which instantly crystallises to form a lump, which he then eats,” said a source.

His monstrous act happened in full view of some prison officers and some inmates when he was being questioned by some prisoners about his satanic ordeal. When he started vomiting the blood, some of the prison officers who were present took to their heels,” said one of the sources.

Following his arrest in May, Nduna admitted raping and murdering Mutara before sucking her blood vampire style.

Nduna once made headlines after he allegedly disappeared from a cleansing prayer session at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries in Waterfalls, Harare.

