LATEST: ZDF commends Zimbabweans

PRESS RELEASE: Thursday 23 November 2017
In this latest update on the progress of Operation Restore Legacy, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and other Security Services wish to further commend the people of Zimbabwe for continuing to behave well as they celebrate positive political developments in the country.
We are all to remain guided by the tenet of Ubuntu/Unhu, which has become a clarion call for all peace-loving people in the African region and beyond.
As we prepare for the inauguration of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces at a venue to be advised on Friday 24 November 2017, we look forward to another massive gathering. Once again, we strongly appeal to you to observe the laws of the land and shun violence to preserve peace and stability in the country.
We thank you.