LATEST: Zimbabweans should not rest until President Mugabe is gone – war vets

Farirai Machivenyika , Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has organised a sit-in in Harare today as they intensify calls for President Mugabe to resign. Addressing a press conference Monday afternoon, ZNLWVA chairman Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans should not rest until President Mugabe vacates office.

“We are saying, Mugabe, go now! Mugabe, go now! Your time is up. Please leave State House and let the country start on a new page. You should have the dignity and decency to spare the country further turmoil by simply announcing your departure immediately.

If he can not, and this is the call we are repeating again, we are bringing back the people of Zimbabwe to the streets and he will have to settle his issues with the people of Zimbabwe once more.

“Tomorrow is the day. While Parliament may be doing its business of dispensing with him, the people of Zimbabwe will be making sure, and this time there will be a sit-in,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa appealed to the business community to support their initiative to ensure that people attend today’s event.

MORE TO FOLLOW………