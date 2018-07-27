LATEST: Zim’s lunar eclipse spectacle at 9pm

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE country is tonight expected to experience a total lunar eclipse for nearly two hours between 9PM and 11PM.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves into Earth’s shadow, darkening without disappearing. The sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere will light the moon in a dramatic fashion, turning it red.

In a statement, Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the country’s clear skies are a perfect weather for the blood moon.

“Total Eclipse begins at 9:30PM, Maximum Eclipse at 10:21PM, and Eclipse ends at 11:13PM tonight, the 27th of July 2018,” read MSD statement.

“The total phase of the “blood moon” eclipse of July 27 will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, during which Earth’s natural satellite (the moon) will turn a spectacular red or ruddy-brown colour.”

It said the complete process will last for about four hours.

MSD however, warned of the evening cold urging the public to wear warmly as they watch the natural spectacle.

“The moon turns deep red or reddish brown during eclipses, instead of going completely dark. That’s because some of the sunlight going through Earth’s atmosphere is bent around the edge of our planet and falls onto the moon’s surface,” read MSD statement.

“Earth’s air also scatters more shorter-wavelength light (in colours such as green or blue); what’s left is the longer-wavelength, redder end of the spectrum.”

