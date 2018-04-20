Leadership: No place for clowns

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

IN what is becoming a weekly dose of lies, MDC-T leader Mr Nelson Chamisa was at it again this week claiming that Zanu-PF “agent provocateurs” were responsible for the attacks on Dr Thokozani Khupe at the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai in February.

Mr Chamisa and Dr Khupe are embroiled in a fight for the control of the MDC-T, in a succession war that started before the founding party leader’s death and things took a violent turn at the burial of Tsvangirai in Buhera when she was attacked by party thugs.

After the attack, Dr Khupe revealed that the youths, whom she said were linked to Mr Chamisa, had tried to burn her and her allies inside a thatched hut in which they had sought refuge by trying to burn its roof.

According to Dr Khupe, they were only saved by the rains which had pounded the area the previous night and dampened the grass but had the attack happened when it had not rained, they would have been burnt inside as the Mr Chamisa linked youths were determined in their mission.

Fast forward two months later, Mr Chamisa tells a South African television station that a commission of inquiry into the incident revealed that the attacks on Dr Khupe were engineered by Zanu-PF plants.

That Mr Chamisa, a theological college graduate, is unrestrained by glaring evidence pointing to his party youths as behind the attacks on Dr Khupe and others, one shudders the kind of person Mr Chamisa would turn out to be if he was, for one day, live his imagination of holding on to State power.

What kind of foreign policy would he adopt when he can lie without shame that the most powerful country in the world had promised to give them $15 billion.

In an age of advanced technology, social media, a platform that allows for the spread of news in real time, Mr Chamisa, in his wisdom still had the courage to mislead people with lies that could be easily verified, dismissed and leave him in shame.

Mr Chamisa also attracted the wrath of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo family after falsely claiming that he visited the Joshua Nkomo Museum where he was offered the late Vice President’s intonga.

With such behaviour, Mr Chamisa becomes more of a threat to the country’s interests internally and outside.

He has done a lot to discredit himself that even some of his colleagues within the MDC-T do not have confidence in Mr Chamisa.

In a recent interview, party deputy president Engineer Elias Mudzuri cast aspersions on the leadership of Mr Chamisa, saying members had followed the wind in choosing the lawyer as Tsvangirai’s successor.

Eng Mudzuri said he was not sure if the party was taking the correct path following its recent split.

“There is a lot I can say, but he is already there and we have to find a way of working with him and to see whether we can deliver the political goods,” said Eng Mudzuri.

“Opinions sometimes don’t matter about public office, it is the public that judges people.

“The only thing that I can say is he has reached 40 years. That’s the age you are allowed to become a president. And we have to work to find if we get there.”

Eng Mudzuri said Mr Chamisa’s fate would be determined by the outcome of the elections.

“But if we don’t (win elections) that will be unfortunate, but people would have seen that maybe, that is when people revise what they would have done,” he said.

“People never revise when they are in a certain mode. There is a saying by Confucius, a great Chinese philosopher; ‘when the wind blows all the grass bends towards the wind’. I mean the grass can only rise when the wind has stopped. But if the grass goes against the wind it will break.”

There are also reports coming from South Africa where MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube was reportedly booed because he addressed an MDC Alliance rally, where he was representing Mr Chamisa, in isiNdebele.

Violence and tribalism have always been part of the MDC-T character from the days of Tsvangirai and continues under Mr Chamisa.

From his theatrics, Mr Chamisa has proven to be a comical experiment by the MDC-T and its backers in the MDC Alliance, an experiment that should be conducted far away from the serious affairs of this country.

With the new direction that the country is taking towards economic recovery and ending years of isolation, Zimbabwe does not need clowns and liars in any sector of society including the opposition.

Zimbabweans, however, take solace in that there is a rejuvenated Zanu-PF under President Mnangagwa that is not only assured of a sweeping victory in the coming polls but geared to take the country forward.