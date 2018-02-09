LEAKED AUDIO SHEDS LIGHT ON ANC NEC’S PLAN FOR ZUMA

JOHANNESBURG — A leaked recording of the African National Congress (ANC)’s treasurer-general has shed light on internal discussions on President Jacob Zuma’s future as head of state.

The audio of Paul Mashatile recorded from the Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week has revealed how a postponed national executive committee (NEC) meeting was expected to push Zuma out of the Union Buildings. It’s the latest twist in the ANC’s ongoing attempts to end the debate on the so-called two centres of power, which sees Cyril Ramaphosa lead the party from Luthuli House while Zuma remains president of the country.

It appears that Mashatile was speaking just hours before talks between President Zuma and Ramaphosa were announced on Tuesday night, and led to the cancellation of the special NEC meeting.

We now know that that meeting was going to oust Zuma had he not resigned before then.

Mashatile says: “We’ve now agreed that if the president doesn’t want to resign voluntarily, we’ll recall him like we did with Thabo Mbeki.”

He also gave details of the meeting between Zuma and the party’s top six, which took place on Sunday, confirming that the president refused to go.

“President Zuma basically said to us ‘I’m not going anywhere.’”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the ANC president assured the nation that the constructive talks process he’s started on will offer the greatest opportunity to resolve the uncertainty around Zuma’s future without sowing divisions.

Ramaphosa says this is a challenging time for the country but both he and President Zuma are aware that people want and deserve closure on the matter.

Ramaphosa says he’s certain the outcome of the current process will address all concerns around Zuma’s position and unite the country.

As discussions continue, Ramaphosa says he will be able to report back to the organisation and the country in the “coming days”.

But the Democratic Alliance’s chief whip John Steenhuisen says time is running out.

“Unfortunately, the longer it drags on, then we can say to Ramaphosa; ‘you’ve pulled the trigger, surely you had a plan for how this was going to turn out.’”

Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete says she’s waiting for certainty from the executive about the way forward for the state of the nation address.

The DA and the Inkatha Freedom Party want a resolution by Sunday evening, otherwise, they will meet on Monday to determine a way forward and expedite the matter in Parliament. At the same time, the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule was expected to brief ANC MPs on the matter yesterday.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are planning a national shutdown to protest against the long and drawn-out process leading to Zuma’s resignation.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that the party would announce details of a planned national shutdown.

“It’s not just the EFF. We are planning a national shutdown that will be joined by everyone. We will make an announcement.”

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said opposition leaders were discussing the date. He however, said it would most likely happen on February 22.

“We want this to be a national discussion with South Africans to send a strong message under the hashtag #RemoveZuma. It’s clear that the ANC is failing to remove Zuma. They are still trying to deceive South Africans with this talk of a transition. What is that? It’s high time we take this to the streets,” Holomisa said.

The Democratic Alliance could not immediately confirm whether it would participate in the planned march.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane however said in a statement that the country cannot continue to be held in limbo over Zuma’s exit.

“We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible,” he said.

Maimane said the DA had consulted with the EFF and had resolved to call for an urgent sitting of Parliament on Tuesday February 13 for a motion of no confidence in Zuma.

EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted on Wednesday that the party would be, “going to the streets because those with power don’t know how to exercise it, no- one can defeat the power of the masses”.

Malema then tweeted that the country needed militant and radical youth and students to take to the streets and reclaim the future from “old fraudsters”.

In an attempt to allay frustration, Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that talks with Zuma about the “transition” were ongoing, and there would be a report back once they had finalised all “pertinent matters”.

Ramaphosa made this statement after cancelling a special national executive committee meeting, where a decision was expected to be made to recall Zuma.

Reports are that ANC MPs will discuss its options at the meeting ahead of an anticipated announcement from Ramaphosa on Zuma’s future.

The announcement will have implications for the caucus if Zuma either resigns, or a recall is ordered.

Parliament will have to convene a special sitting to remove Zuma if he does not resign. A new president will need to be elected in either scenario within 30 days. — Sapa