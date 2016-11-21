Legendary Sounds confirm Byo gig

Showbiz Reporter

POPULAR Harare Zimdancehall DJs, Legendary Sounds, will be in Bulawayo on Saturday for a performance at BAC Leisure.

The duo of DJ Smylie and Mad Vancho will be backed by Harare dancers, Sizzler and Sunshine.

DJ Simms, Legendary Sounds manager said the group, which was last in the city at the beginning of the year, was looking forward to the Bulawayo gig.

“We’re ready to rock Bulawayo as we’ve not performed there in a long time. Music lovers should come in their numbers for an ultimate dancehall experience with Zimbabwe’s leading sound system,” said DJ Simms.

Entry to the show has been pegged at $5 with specials on selected whisky brands as well as traditional and western meals.

BAC Leisure manager Manu Mahaso said the show marked the beginning of the festive activities at the nightspot.

“This is the beginning of our festive programming at BAC Leisure,” said Mahaso.

After Legendary Sounds, Mahaso plans to host a South African artiste.