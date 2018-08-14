LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lobbying for sanctions should be punishable

EDITOR — Parliament as one of its first engagements should pass a law which criminalises lobbying for sanctions by Zimbabwean nationals.

The opposition, particularly the MDC Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa, together with other elements threaten the stability of this country by lobbying Washington to place more sanctions on the country. Such antics are detrimental to nation building efforts and cannot continue to be tolerated.

Zimbabwe is heading towards a new trajectory and, therefore, needs all hands to be pulling in the same direction. There should be legal instruments drawn to ensure that there is no element of sabotage on issues of national growth.

Sanctions will hurt the civilians more. They will also damage our fragile economy. The opposition doesn’t seem to care about the damage they are causing to the economy and the people of Zimbabwe.

Using sons and daughters of this country as pawns in political contestations should not be encouraged, the best way to cure the rot is to nip it in the bud.

The incoming MPs should pass a law that secures our country, the Republic is bigger than individual aspirations!

Kingstone Jemera, Hatcliffe