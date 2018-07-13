LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: LP gas ‘BCC connected firm’ shuts out small businesses

Editor — An outsider comes and squeezes local business people out of business. The LP gas business to some has been a livelihood since most Zimbabweans are now using it. Small scale business people in Bulawayo were still working towards getting Zera licences but alas little did they know that a powerful player with connections in the Bulawayo City Council and Zera would appear.

He is from Gweru. He is operating using red containers. Zera had told the small scale business people about the requirements. One of the requirements is a caged structure with danger warning signs around the structure. The red container player is connected to a council employee responsible for economic development. He gets the information on unoccupied land and just goes and puts up a container. He is all over town now.

One thing one has to realise is that he is not paying any rentals but we who have been in the business for years are doing so. Every place where he sets up a container, there are no toilets on the site. You wonder where his employees go when nature calls.The Town Clerk must give us answers because it concerns him too. Zera is busy closing down other small scale business outlets.

Zera has to tell us when it shifted from caged structures to containers. So much has been invested in these caged structures.

City council needs to give us answers. These small scale businesses will soon close. Just imagine how many families are affected. They did not steal or rob anyone.

Inkinsela. Sifiso Ndlangamandla, Pelandaba, Bulawayo