Liberation war hero Ndlovu dies

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

LIBERATION war hero Cde Kenny Ndlovu has died.

He was 73.

Cde Ndlovu, whose war name was Kizi Nyoni, succumbed to a stroke that he suffered in 2008.

He died at his Lobengula suburb home on Friday.

Cde Ndlovu will be laid to rest today at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane suburb.

The liberation war hero was born in 1944 in Sikhobokhobo, Nkayi.

He attended Sikhobokhobo primary school and then came to Bulawayo to further his education up to Standard 6.

Thereafter, Cde Ndlovu joined Zapu under the youth wing.

He joined the armed struggle in 1964 and went to Zambia where his group was selected to undergo military training for eight months.

In 1968, while still in Zambia they were grouped with the African National Congress (ANC) military wing, Umkhonto Wesizwe.

Cde Ndlovu was deployed together with his group in southern Zimbabwe.

He was taken for further training on specialised regular army intelligence security thereafter.

In 1980, he joined the army and was demobilised in 1982.

Cde Ndlovu is survived by his wife, Sithembile Nkomo, six children and four grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at House number 56363/2 in Old Lobengula suburb.

