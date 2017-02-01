Life for a life!. . . ‘Poacher’ shot dead after jumbo kill

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A SUSPECTED Zambian poacher was shot dead while another one was injured in Sibomvu area in the Pandamasule Forest in Matabeleland North province.

Forestry Commission spokesperson Ms Violet Makoto said four suspected poachers believed to be Zambians shot and killed an elephant in the forest between Victoria Falls and Botswana and the gunshots alerted rangers on patrol.

“Forestry Commission guards patrolling the area tracked down the poachers after hearing two gunshots.

“They caught the poachers redhanded removing the tusks and shot one of them dead. The other one was shot and injured but managed to flee with the other two,” she said.

Ms Makoto said the incident occurred at around 10AM on Monday.

She said police investigations were underway.

A source close to investigations said phones recovered from the scene suggested that the suspects were Zambians.

“Two cell phones were found in the dead poacher’s pockets. It was discovered that both cell phones had Zambian network sim cards and their last received and dialled phone calls had been made on January 28,” said the source.

“A 375 rifle, 19 rounds of ammunition, a five litre bottle of water, one big knife, an axe, a blanket, two by 50 kg empty sacks,energizer tablets and a pocket scale were found on the ground.”

The source said one of the poachers who was armed with a rifle and standing guard while on top of a tree, attempted to fire at the guards but they shot him first.

