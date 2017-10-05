Life in jail for murder in R100 robbery

Thandeka Moyo, Court Reporter

A Villager from Madlambuzi in Matabeleland South has been sentenced to life in prison while his colleague was sentenced to 20 years in jail for fatally assaulting a fellow villager with a pole before robbing him of R100 and $2.

The two chased after the now deceased Mr Michael Khupe from another village and hit him thrice with the pole. They later dragged his body for 200 metres into a bush where they hid it.

Gift Ncube (31) was given a life sentence while his co-accused John Khupe was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo convicted them of murder with actual intent. Ncube is the one who struck Mr Khupe with the pole leading to his death hence he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The State led by Mrs Sifiso Ndlovu says Mr Khupe’s body was discovered the following day at round 6AM.

“On June 23 last year Khupe and Ncube were drinking beer at Luhulo Bottle Store. They left the bottle store at around 9PM leaving behind the late Mr Khupe.

“They then met him and an altercation arose over Mr Khupe’s identity,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

The court heard that the two men started fighting Mr Khupe who tried to flee.

“They gave chase and he fell down at Luzah Moyo’s homestead. Ncube uprooted a boundary fence pole and hit Mr Khupe twice on the head and once on the back. His accomplice then searched Mr Khupe and took R100, $2 and a box of cigarettes which they shared.”

Mrs Ndlovu said Ncube and Khupe took the body into a nearby bush and left it near a footpath.

“On June 24, two men spotted the body and notified members of the Neighbourhood Watch committee. The committee proceeded to the scene and managed to track the prints near the body which led them to Ncube and Khupe’s homesteads,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of Khupe and Ncube.

