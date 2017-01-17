Lightning kills 6 at funeral. . . 3 others burn at tragic Binga wake

Dumani Moyo/ Lackson Munkombwe, Chronicle Reporters

SIX people who were among villagers attending a funeral in Binga District on Sunday were struck and killed by lightning while three others sustained severe burns.

The deceased and the injured who are all from Chief Siachilaba’s area, had taken a shelter under a tree when a bolt of lightning struck, killing the six.

A hut at the chief’s homestead was also struck by lightning at the same time but no one was killed or injured.

Chief Siachilaba said yesterday that the six who died and those who sustained burns were attending his late sister’s funeral at her homestead when tragedy struck.

He said when it started raining, some of the people attending the funeral took shelter under the tree which was later struck by lightning.

Chief Siachilaba said in their culture, they gather for four days after one’s death and tragedy struck on the fourth day.

“There were few houses at the homestead forcing other people to seek shelter under the tree which was later struck by lightning,” said Chief Siachilaba.

He said those who sustained burns were rushed to Binga District Hospital and have since been discharged.

Siachilaba village head, Mr Joe Mudimba, said his village was going through one of its darkest moments following the tragedy.

“We’re in deep shock because of what happened in our village. This is one of the darkest moments in the village and entire district. As I’m speaking right now all the shops in the village are closed because everyone is grieving. It’s sad that we lost mostly elderly people including a veterinary officer,” said Mr Mudimba.

A villager, Mr Bazala Sinyele, said the scene after the bolt of lightning struck was horrific.

“We provided the vehicle to rush the burnt victims to a nearby clinic where they were later transferred to Binga District Hospital. An ambulance crew which came to the scene at around 6AM confirmed the six dead,” said Mr Sinyele.

Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland North provincial acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala were fruitless as his cellphone was not reachable.