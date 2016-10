BULAWAYO artistes on Wednesday night launched a track titled Save Manqoba as part of efforts to raise $43 000 needed for the baby’s liver transplant in India.

The song, which features Sandra Ndebele, Khuliyo, Nkwali, Donna N, Lady Tshawe, Umdumo Wesizwe, Iyasa, Nkulukeko Dube, Band with no Name and Babongile Sikhonjwa was launched in Bulawayo during the Jam Session at Club 263.

