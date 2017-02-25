LIVE: 21st February Movement celebrations

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube, Simiso Mlevu, Wilson Kakurira and Online Editor Stanford Chiwanga

13:20: Cde Chipanga called upon to introduce President Mugabe

13:15: Vice President Mphoko arriving at the 21st February Movement celebrations venue early today…

13:07: Of her husband, Amai Mugabe says he is a widely read and highly disciplined man and says Zimbabwe is lucky to have a leader like him.

“My family is deeply humbled by this generous expression of great love. We are blessed people to have a selfless leader as a nation. President commitment to black empowerment saw him spearheading the redistribution of land. His stance on land invited sanctions on Zimbabwe. The President is a moving encyclopaedia who is widely read very amazing in the way he grasps issues. President Mugabe is a very intelligent individual and as a nation we are very honoured to have him as a leader. I urge you not tire on us; we love and continue you to adore you.”

In conclusion, she wishes her “dearest husband and father of children a happy birthday.”

The First Lady breaks out in song and everyone assists her in singing “Happy Birthday” to President Mugabe.

12:58: Amai Mugabe describes Pres Mugabe as a loving husband and also a caring leader. The First Lady thanks the almighty for giving Pres Mugabe long life.

“The 21st February movement celebrations have become a very important part of our calendar.”

12:55: Amai Mugabe speaks…

Amai Mugabe is making salutations and recognises the presence of Vice Presidents among other government officials. She expresses gratitude to the organisers of the function for granting her time to speak. She says these are the celebrations for a man who is dear to her heart.

12:53: Cde Chipanga now introducing the First Lady and Secretary for Women’s Affairs, Dr Grace Mugabe…

12:45: “We reiterate the need to expedite the declaration of 21 February as a public holiday known as National youth day. We call on whichever Ministry that is responsible for this to declare this holiday by next year. Actually we are saying whatever Minister who is responsible for this if he or she fails to ensure that this is a public holiday next year should not bother coming to the 21st February movement celebrations.” – Cde Chipanga

12:38: Cde Chipanga appeals to President Mugabe to intervene and held reduce the time it takes to open a business. It can take up to three months.

Cde Chipanga calls for appointment of non political ministers to head economic ministries to ensure full attention to economic issues. He says some ministers are appointed today and tomorrow they are already planning on how to remove President Mugabe.

He says the youth are also grateful for the philanthropic work which the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe is doing to help in the elevation of women and the championing of children’s rights.

“Let me warn those who use the youths to try and forward their selfish agendas that they will be exposed as we do not belong to anyone. The youth belong to President Mugabe and Amai Dr Mugabe.”

12:35: Cde Chipanga is not done speaking…

“The youth will ensure the victory of Zanu-PF in the morning 2018 general elections by forwarding our youth agenda of endorsing you as our Life President. We are tired of holding elective congresses because party elections are different from general elections. We want congress to be just a formality where we deal with issues of Vice Presidents and politburo members etc but your candidacy should not be touched as you are our Life President. We appeal for non-political ministers to lead key economical Ministries as these have the duty of turning around the economy. Some of these Ministers which are appointed are corrupt and waste most of the time busy plotting against you Cde President. Thank you Mr President for the land you have given to the youth.”

12:30: Secretary for the youth Cde Kudzanai Chipanga taking to the podium to give his address:

If the party is destroyed it is destroyed by the so-called chefs. These are the very people who when coming for party business leave their families behind instead of learning from our revolutionary President who always comes with the First Family.

He adds that 2017 marks 31 years since the Youth League started holding 21st February Movement celebrations.

12:10: Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Abednico Ncube takes to the podium:

“This choice of venue is a blessing even the rains have opened up to signify this blessing. This is the very place which our forefathers came to pray to gods for the rains. I pay gratitude to the people of Matabeleland south who worked together to make this event a success. People showed unity of purpose which should be commended.”

12:05: Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Cde Choene now giving welcome remarks:

“As a province we are honoured to host the world’s revolutionary icon as he celebrates his birthday. We promise you Mr President that come 2018 we will retain the trophy and take all the sits as we did in 2013. On behalf of Mat South province I say Happy Birthday Gushungo, Happy Birthday our icon!”

12:00: Get down, get up, get down – dance – it’s the President’s birthday!

11:52: The venue for the celebrations was formerly called Rhodes Preparatory Primary School but in honour of Pres Mugabe, school management has changed the name to do away with colonial legacy it bears. The school is now called Matopos Junior School.

11:45: Cde Mphehlabayo Malinga now introducing foreign delegates present to witness the celebrations – representatives of revolutionary parties from the region giving solidarity messages.

11:40: The place is packed with many delegates.

11:35: Rhodes Preparatory School’s name has been changed to Matopos Junior School because the owners felt it was wrong for a school to have the name of our coloniser 36 years after independence – Cde Innocent Hamandishe

11:31: Do you recognise this trio?

ZRP Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri (L), ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere chat at Matopos Junior School.

11;27: The celebrations organised by Zanu PF youth league has been attended by Government Ministers and senior government officials as well as service chiefs. VPs Mnangagwa and Mphoko also present at the celebrations.

11:25: The Police Band has led the singing of the National Anthem. We are off. President Mugabe has already arrived at the venue – The Matopo Research Centre in Matopo District, Matabeleland South Province

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Mugabe arrives in Bulawayo this morning for the 21st February Movement celebrations which roar to life at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (REPS) in Matobo District.

We will be giving you live updates of the proceedings here.

Thousands of delegates have already trooped into the city to commemorate the President’s 93rd birthday.

President Mugabe turned 93 on Tuesday.

The celebrations, which bring together people from all corners of Zimbabwe and other parts of the world, are set to bring life to the usually sleepy district of Matobo surrounded by the world famous picturesque rocky mountains.

By yesterday, Bulawayo and Matobo had become a hive of activity as delegates arrived enmasse to commemorate the revolutionary leader’s birthday.

This year’s celebrations run under the theme ‘Honouring Our Icon, unlocking value in youth.’

A cheerful mood engulfed Matopo Research Station as workers put final touches on infrastructure for the big day.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko toured the venue yesterday afternoon where Secretary of Youth Affair Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga and Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Ignatious Chombo gave him a progress report.

By the end of day yesterday, organising teams on the ground were putting final touches with service providers such as ambulances and mobile clinics already on standby.

Tents for all delegates had been pitched and the organising team assured the more than 200 000 expected guests that no one would be affected by the rains.

Mobile toilets had also been mounted at various points for easy access and workers were busy dealing with mud that had accumulated as the rains persistently fell during the day.

Several companies among them Alpha and Omega Dairies, TelOne and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (ZERA) had also put up stands for a mini exhibition to run on the big day.

The 21sters had a busy day as they toured Matopo National Park before planting trees around the area as part of conserving nature.

The youngsters born on the same day with his Cde Mugabe capped their day with a dinner dubbed the Secretary’s dinner at a city hotel last night.

Cde Chipanga was the guest of honour.

In an interview last night, the youth leader urged people to come in their numbers to commemorate this day.

“Everything is now in place. The tents, accommodation and sound system have been set up. It’s all systems go. We are just waiting for tomorrow (today),” said Cde Chipanga.

“Our people from other provinces namely Manicaland, Midlands, Mashonaland East West, Mashonaland Central have already arrived. We are expecting thousands more.” He said delegates from surrounding provinces are expected to be seated by 7AM.

“We want to be cautious because the weather is unpredictable but we appreciate what God is giving us as Zanu PF because we need these rains.

“We are expecting to kick start the programme by 10AM. The President is our guest of honour and we expect that everything will go according to our plans,” said Cde Chipanga.

Cde Chipanga said the 21sters planted 100 trees in compensation of the five or so trees cut in preparation for the big day.

A bash has been lined up with the likes of Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Clement Magwaza, Iyasa, Sulumani Chimbetu and Mathias Mhere expected to entertain thousands of delegates.

Joining them will be Derrick Majaivana, Khuliyo, Born Free Crew, Black Umfolosi, Ndux Junior, Sungura Masters, Guluva 7, Ramsy K and Nkwali and a host of other artistes from Matabeleland South province.

