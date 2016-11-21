Live broadcast for #FillUpWhiteCity

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

National broadcaster ZBCtv will broadcast live the #FillUpWhiteCity concert which will see over 50 Bulawayo artistes showcasing their talent to a national audience.

Dubbed “We Honour our heroes”, the concert taking place at Bulawayo’s White City Stadium on Saturday will feature performances from 59 established and up-and-coming artistes from the city including Sandra Ndebele, Khuliyo, Mzoe 7, Jeys Marabini, Black Umfolosi and Clement Magwaza.

“This partnership with ZBC is just what we needed. They want to promote local content and we’ll gladly support them in doing so,” said Khuliyo, one of th organisers of the bash.

He said the concert was being held to celebrate the country’s music legends adding that the artistes were hard at work preparing for the big day as they do not want to disappoint.

“Besides trying to fill up White City stadium, we want to celebrate our music legends and heroes who’ve contributed in shaping the music scene to be what it is today.

“Since we’re going to be performing live, we need to be at the top of our game. All the artistes are working hard rehearsing for the big day,” said Khuliyo.

A bumper crowd is expected to attend the event as 8 000 advance tickets have been released to the public for sale. Each artiste will be expected to sell tickets which have been pegged at $2.

“As artistes, we need to be the owners of our own destinies. That’s why we’ll be selling tickets for ourselves. Wecan’t sit on our laurels.”

ZBC acting chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura said the live broadcast of the show was one of their strategies to provide content to the public.

“We’ve been re-engaging content creators across all genres and this concert is one of the strategies to do so. We want to give them the platform to showcase their talent at the same time, have some programming that people can enjoy,” said Mavhura.

“Bulawayo and the Matabeleland provinces are the cultural hub of the country and we want to harness that. We’ll be working more and more with the content producers from the region.”

@bonganinkunzi