LIVE: Cde ED Mnangagwa inauguration as President and Head of State

10:15 – Namibian Vice President arrives leading a delegation that include former Presidents Sam Nujoma. Also just arriving is Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi who says Mozambique is with the people of Zimbabwe in this transition.

President Lungu arrived in the company of former President Kenneth kaunda. President Lungu hails the manner in which Zimbabwe conducted its transition, saying it shows the growth of democracy in Zimbabwe and the SADC region at large. Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda is also part of the delegation

10:00- Botswana President Ian Khama is the first Head of State to arrive. He says he expects to strengthen relations with Zimbabwe and its new administration.

President Khama was followed by Zambia President Edgar Lungu.

09:50- First to arrive was South Africa’s Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele.

09:40 – At the RG Mugae International Airport, three Cabinet Ministers arrived early to welcome foreign dignitaries coming for the inauguration of incoming President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa. The Ministers are Cdes Patrick Chinamasa, Kembo Mohadi and Lazarus Dokora.

PRESIDENT-designate and Zanu-PF First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa will today be sworn-in as the country’s Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with several SADC leaders here to witness the occasion.