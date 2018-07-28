LIVE: ED addresses Zanu-PF Victory Rally

13:57 - He said the people have said they have renewed hope for their country.

13:56 – He says all the leadership of Zanu PF must commit to become listening leaders.

“Power comes from the people and leaders also come from the people.”

He says after his inauguration he has met people from across all sectors while listening to their challenges.

13:55 – He says we are in a new Zimbabwe – “we are in New era and we are resolute in our endeavour to build a modernised Zimbabwe. We build our new Zimbabwe on the basis of peace love and harmony. We want peace unity and harmony among our people.”

13:53 - He said it was the party’s plan to make Harare the last port of call for campaigning.

13:50 – The President begins his speech by greeting all senior party members. He says he will mainly address the gathering in English to cater for the international audience.

13:48 – ED chants Zanu-PF slogans and the crowd responds – their response is deafening.

13:46 – President Mnangagwa takes to the podium and the DJ turns up the volume – Kutonga Kwaro belts from the speakers.

13:44 - He says President Mnangagwa has also stayed true to his word that the polls would be peaceful.

13:42 – VP Chiwenga says the National Sports Stadium is of great significance as it was the venue for President Mnangagwas inauguration last November.

13:38 – VP Chiwenga has the microphone. He is introducing the party’s presidential election candidate – President Mnangagwa.

13:36 – First Lady Mnangagwa takes to the podium and the crowd goes wild.She chants party slogans before she takes her seat.

13:34 - He invites Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri to chant party slogans.

13:30 – Zanu-PF national political commissar, Cde Engelbert Rugeje is on the podium to make introductions.

13:15 – Everyone is up as the whole stadium sings the national anthem.

13:12 - President Mnangagwa, who is accompanied by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, is now taking his seat at the top table as the programme officially begins. Minutes ago he made his way around the stadium greeting supporters while the song Kutonga Kwaro was being belted from the speakers. It’s really a party atmosphere here.

13:08 – President Mnangagwa has arrived at the stadium and the crowd gives him a thunderous welcome. Earlier on VP Chiwenga also arrived and received a similar reception.

13:05 – Delegates who include high ranking Zanu-PF officials have arrived at the stadium.

12:58 – Zanu-PF supporters are already filling the giant stadium. Below are some of the images from the stadia,.

PREAMBLE

President Mnangagwa today addresses Zanu-PF’s final rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. The rally is dubbed “Victory Rally” as the ruling party is confident that the elections on Monday are a foregone conclusion.

