LIVE: ED in Bindura

14:10 – “The new dispensation has been given power by the masses hallelujah! You held primaries and let me reiterate that the party is bigger than any individual and no person should personalise it.”

14:05 – He says losing and wining candidates in the Zanu-PF primaries remain party members and should support each other with the losing members ensuring that the victors win the elections.

14:00 – President Mnangagwa speaks. He is delighted with the huge turnout.

13:55 - The party’s representatives in the July 30 elections and those that lost in the primaries have been called to the stage so that they meet and greet President Mnangagwa.

13:49 - “Zanu-PF is a like a pocket, it can fit everyone but no one can put the party into their pocket. No matter how popular you become you’ll never own Zanu-PF,”

13:45 – “After independence the President held several ministerial posts. Last year after Zimbabweans took to the streets against the former regimes’ misrule and lack of direction, President Mnangagwa was given the mandate to lead.”

13:40 – “The President was arrested by inspector Beans and Bradshaw for bombing a locomotive in Masvingo. He was supposed to be hanged but was spared because he was under age. He then went to Zambia where he continued being active in the politics of resistance.”

13:35 - VP Chiwenga narrates President Mnangagwa’s history. He says fighting oppression is not a new thing in the Mnangagwa family as the President’s father resisted colonial rule. This led the Rhodesian government to target him before he migrated to Zambia.

President Mnangagwa latter got into politics and went for training in Tanzania and Egypt. He then returned to Zimbabwe to fight against the settler regime.

VP Chiwenga reiterates that President Mnangagwa was part of the crocodile gang “but that does not mean he is of the Garwe totem, the President’s totem is Shumba Murambwi.”

13:29 – Cde Rugeje hands over the proceedings to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

13:25 – He says he is happy with the huge turnout despite the cold spell. He says his task today is to inform the gathering some of the senior party leadership that have accompanied the president, who include ministers Perrance Shiri, Miriam Chikukwa, Martin Dinha, and Politburo members cdes Kenneth Musanhi and Chen Chimutengwende.

He asks Cde Edna Madzongwe to do a slogan on behalf of all the senior members accompanying the President.

13:19 - National political commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje takes to the podium and is introducing the dignitaries that have accompanied the President.

13:17 – Cde Kazembe says the President has officiated at the ground breaking ceremony of a sports academy at Bindura University and the reopening of Eureka Gold Mine. He says Mashonaland Central has promised him that they will vote President Mnangagwa into office.

13:15 – “It is going to be ED pfee from Mashonaland Central,”he says as he reveals that the province has already won some wards unopposed.

He goes on to say that the presidential inputs scheme has already come and it is on time.

“This is the fourth time the president has been in Mashonaland Central since his inauguration last November.”

13:09 – The National Anthem has been sung. Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe is now giving his welcome remarks.

“Mashonaland Central follows the party, not an individual,” he says. He goes on to speak of his humiliation at the hands of the former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe at the same venue last year.

12:52 – The Zanu-PF leadership including President Mnangagwa and Vice President Chiwenga has already arrived at the stadium. President Mnangagwa made a grand entrance with Jah Prayzah’s hit sing Kutonga Kwaro greeting his arrival and creating an electric atmosphere.

President Mnangagwa is set to address thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at a star rally at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura town.

We are there to give you live updates of his speech.