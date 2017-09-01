LIVE: Gweru Presidential Youth Interface Rally

Updates by Costa Mano and Wilson Kakurira

Dashboard: Stanford Chiwanga, Mayibongwe Madlela

12:07 – Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has arrived

12:02 – Mbare Chimurenga Choir is currently keeping the bumper crowd on their feet with their discography of music

11: 57 – The numbers keep swelling here at the open space outside Mkoba Teachers College with the party faithful still trooping in.

11: 55 - President has officially opened the information centre and is now inspecting the computers



11: 45 – Various groups are currently entertaining the party supporters

11:36 – Some of the ministers already present at the rally venue include Dr Ignatius Chombo, Josaya Hungwe, Prisca Mupfumira, Joram Gumbo, Prof Jonathan Moyo, Joseph Made, Patrick Zhuwao.

11:33 -President Mugabe has just arrived at the Information Centre and is welcomed by Minister Mandiwanzira

11:32 -Present are ICT Minister Cde Super Mandiwanzira, Defence Minister Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, Zanu-PF Midlands chair Cde Daniel MacKenzie Ncube among other senior government officials.

11:28 – Delegates waiting witness President Mugabe as he officially opens a state of the art information centre in Gweru Central Business District are now seated with the President expected to arrive here at about 11.30.

PREAMBLE

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have converged at an open space outside Mkoba Teachers College for the seventh edition of the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies. The Zanu-PF First Secretary and President has used the rallies as an opportunity to impart in the youth the need to protect the revolutionary legacy that brought Independence to the country.

President Mugabe is also scheduled to commission the Gweru Community Information Centre before proceeding to the main event.