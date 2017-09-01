LIVE: Midlands Presidential Youth Interface Rally

Updates by Costa Mano and Wilson Kakurira

Youths got offer letters but the same youths saw those offers being withdrawn.

13:38 – “We got chrome claims but Zimasco got claims that are under other people’s names. The same is the case regarding residential stands” – Cde Machando

13:36 – He says College students who fail to pay fees should be allowed to write exams and look for the money after

13:34 – Machando says youth need loans to start businesses because they can’t find jobs after school

13:30 – Cde Hamandishe is back on the podium and says provincial youth chairperson Cde Machando to address the gathering

13:27 – VP Mnangagwa is now greeting the party supporters

13:25 – Cde Chipanga is now on the podium and chants party slogans and begins introducing the Politburo as well the Central Committee

13:23 – Hamandishe calls Cde Chipanga to introduce Politburo members

13:20 – Cde Undenge (wife) chants party slogans on behalf of women’s league

13:13 – National Youth Political Commissar Innocent Hamandishe is the MC

13:09 – A minister of religion is now blessing the gathering

13:05 – The National Anthem is now being played

13:02 – President Mugabe and First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe are now making their way to the main stage

12:52 – He is accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and Youth League secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga as he goes around greeting party supporters

12:47 – President Mugabe has arrived to a resounding welcome

12:35 -VP Mnangagwa, VP Mphoko, National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi have arrived

12:07 – Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has arrived

12:02 – Mbare Chimurenga Choir is currently keeping the bumper crowd on their feet with their discography of music

11: 57 – The numbers keep swelling here at the open space outside Mkoba Teachers College with the party faithful still trooping in.

11: 55 - President has officially opened the information centre and is now inspecting the computers



11: 45 – Various groups are currently entertaining the party supporters

11:36 – Some of the ministers already present at the rally venue include Dr Ignatius Chombo, Josaya Hungwe, Prisca Mupfumira, Joram Gumbo, Prof Jonathan Moyo, Joseph Made, Patrick Zhuwao.

11:33 -President Mugabe has just arrived at the Information Centre and is welcomed by Minister Mandiwanzira

11:32 -Present are ICT Minister Cde Super Mandiwanzira, Defence Minister Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, Zanu-PF Midlands chair Cde Daniel MacKenzie Ncube among other senior government officials.

11:28 – Delegates waiting witness President Mugabe as he officially opens a state of the art information centre in Gweru Central Business District are now seated with the President expected to arrive here at about 11.30.

PREAMBLE

Thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have converged at an open space outside Mkoba Teachers College for the seventh edition of the Presidential Youth Interface Rallies. The Zanu-PF First Secretary and President has used the rallies as an opportunity to impart in the youth the need to protect the revolutionary legacy that brought Independence to the country.

President Mugabe is also scheduled to commission the Gweru Community Information Centre before proceeding to the main event.