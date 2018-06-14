LIVE: Nomination Court gets down to business

DASHBOARD: MGCINI MADLELA

11:07 -Zanu PF National Assembly Bulawayo Central candidate Cde Mlungisi Moyo says he fears the process might drag into the night as officials are overwhelmed by numbers. Cde Moyo says this is a sign that Zimbabweans are happy with the new dispensation. “There is freedom of expression and it is evident in the number of candidates. There will be Victors and victims of the Democratic process.”

11:06 – Proceedings briefly halted in court 6 as chaos is the order of the day… Presiding officer is calling for order but the candidates are turning deaf ears

The council chambers are swamped by candidates and police are controlling entrance

10:53 – In Zaka district , Nomination of local authority candidates is progressing well at the council’s boardroom

Chidhakwa confirms that he is standing as an independent candidate in the Zvimba South House of Assembly. In Bulawayo province the nomination court officially sat this morning having so far processed approximately 100 nominations as of 9am today.

In Hwange district nomination courts are running at Hwange Local Board, Hwange Rural District Council and Vic Falls Municipality. Bulawayo Deputy mayor, Mr Gift Banda arrives to file his Nomination papers

Nomination is progressing well with a number of councillors having filed their Nomination papers

10:52 – MDC alliance Mr Golden Mutizi is battling it out with Zanu PF candidate Cde Daniel Garwe

10:52 – Marondera East Candidate Patrick Chidhakwa submits his nomination papers

10:51 – Herbert Hlatywayo of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity who is contesting for Harare ward 37 said he was happy with the process which she said was fast. He said he was told that his papers are in order and will have to come back at 4pm for results. Biggie Matiza submits his nomination papers he is also being challenged by an independent Noah Mangondo

10:50 – Bulawayo councillor for Ward 1, Mlandu Ncube has filed his papers. Says the process is going on well.

10: 49 – Nomination Court for Presidential Candidates has opened at the High Court. Presidential candidates who have successfully filed their papers so far are:

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Noah Manyika

Nelson Chamisa

Violet Mariyacha

Joice Mujuru

10:48 – Ex-Zanu Pf Chivi South legislator Code Divine Dzingirai files papers to stand as an independent candidate in Chivi South constituency

Candidates that have submitted their papers will wait until close of business at 4pm when ZEC officials will officially announce candidates for the various constituencies. Candidates will then have to fill documents nominating election agent at their local ZEC district offices

10:47 – Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and Higher Education deputy minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa are also here to submit their papers as Independent candidates for Zvimba South and Magunje constituencies, respectively

10: 46 – Zanu PF losing primary election candidate for Chiredzi West Ward 28 Zinyemba Zinyemba and another Zanu PF Ward 3 losing candidate Mr Thagar Cader have filed their papers as independent candidates in Chiredzi

10:44 – In Midlands Province Zanu PF candidates are still at the Provincial party office putting final touches on their nomination papers.

10:43 – ZUJ Vice President Emmanuel Mavata has just arrived to file his nomination papers. He is representing the ruling party as a councillor in Kadoma.

10:42 – MDC alliance Mr Golden Mutizi, organizing secretary for Mash East says the process at the nomination courts is progressing well. He goes on to say that the MDC alliance is submitting nomination papers for all positions in the forthcoming harmonised elections

10:41 – Businessman Code Pascal Mudzikisi who lost in the ZANU PF primaries in Masvingo North to Cde Davis Marapira’s name has been called by ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Zex Pudurai as an independent candidate in Masvingo North constituency.

10: 40 – Zanu PF candidate Jephson Matewe ward 27 who has just submitted his papers at Town House said the process is going on smoothly. He says as an ex combatant he was taught to put people first. He said he is not happy with housing allocations in the city which he claim are being done on a partisan basis

10: 35 – Hundreds of aspiring councillors have thronged the Bulawayo city council chambers ,the venue for the council nomination court, Zec officials are receiving nomination papers from prospective candidates with results of the successfully and those who would have failed being announced at 4pm.

10:29 – In Masvingo Code Darlington Chiwa who lost primaries in Chiredzi West to Code Farai Musikavanhu has filed papers to stand as an independent candidate

10:28 – Zanu PF candidate for Harare South Cde Tonga Mnangagwa has filed his Nomination papers at Harare magistrate Court. In an interview soon after submitting his papers Cde Tongai Mnangagwa said he will engage losing candidates and working with them to ensure a resounding election victory for the ruling party.

10:26 – Campion Mugweni is filling his papers for mazowe north constituency. The courtroom is filled to the brim and I see Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Cde Kenneth Musanhi

10:26 – Former Zanu PF Mashonaland East Central Committee member Noah Mangondo files his papers to challenge sitting MP and provincial chairman Cde Biggie Matiza for Mrewa South constituency

10:25 – Nomination court for House of assembly and senate Mash Central is at Bindura magistrates Court

10:22 – Interestingly, in Chegutu West Zanu-PF has submitted two names with former Mash West provincial minister Cde Webster Shamu and youth league provincial chairman Cde Vengai Musengi being announced as candidates for Zanu-PF

10:20 – Opposition parties candidates in Mash-west hail ZEC’s Nomination Court process. CODE senatorial candidate Mr Ezeria George Horwe said the process is fair and there has been no violence and intimidation witnessed yet. They also expect the coming harmonised elections to be free and fair judging on the nomination court proceedings.

1000: Beitbridge: There are two nomination courts for local government elections for beitbridge. The district has 21 wards ( 6 urban and 15 rural)

0945: Opposition parties candidates in Mashonaland West hail ZEC&x27;s Nomination Court process. CODE senetorial candidate Mr Ezeria George Horwe said the process is fair and there has been no violence and intimidation witnessed yet. They also expect the coming harmonised elections to be free and fair judging on the nomination court proceedings.

0942: ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Austin Ndlovu started proceedings announcing the list of House of Assembly candidates and all Zanu-PF candidates have already submitted their papers. Mr Ndlovu indicated that the list had all candidates who submitted their nomination papers earlier urging those still to submit to do so. Overall results of those who would have succeeded of failed to be announced at 4pm. Candidates are just filing their papers before leaving and will return at 4pm.

0926: The nomination court for House of Assembly has set at the Rotten Row Magistrates court. The presiding officer is calling out names of the candidates from different political parties. MDC-T’s Jessy Majome filed as an independent. Matabeleland South Nomination Court for 13 National Assembly constituencies and Senatorial candidates and provincial councils is sitting at the Gwanda Magistrates Court.

0923: In Masvingo Province the Nomination Court for Senate,House of Assembly, Provincial Council and Women&x27;s quota is sitting at the Masvingo Magistrates court.The nomination court for Masvingo City Council election is sitting at the Civic Centre boardroom.

0915: In Chiredzi the Nomination Court for aspiring rural and urban councillors seats at Chiredzi Town Council Boardroom. Candidates from various political parties are already waiting outside the court. In Kadoma the Nomination court for aspiring rural and urban councillors seats for Sanyati and Kadoma seats at Kadoma Town House Council Chambers. Proceedings have just commenced.

0912: In Midlands Province , the Nomination Court for Senatorial, House of Assembly, Provincial Council and Women&x27;s Quota is sitting in the Midlands Capital – Gweru at Gweru Magistrates Court. The programme is expected to start at 10am. For the urban and rural district councils, the aspiring candidates are submitting their papers at the various council offices across the province.

0910: In Mashonaland West, the Nomination Court for Senatorial, House of Assembly, Provincial Council and Women&x27;s Quota is sitting in Chinhoyi at the Civil Court. The programme is expected to start at 10am. For the urban and rural district councils, the aspiring candidates are submitting their papers at the various council offices across the province.

0900: Aspiring candidates for the 2018 harmonised elections have today thronged the Nomination Court to file their papers.

Rural local government elections candidates will be submitting their documents at the beitbridge rural district council boardroom. Those contesting urban ward are submitting at the municipality chambers. A handful of candidates are already waiting for the nomination court to open.