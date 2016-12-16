LIVE: Official opening of Zanu-PF’s 16th Annual National People’s Conference

Updates by Vusumuzi Dube and Simiso Mlevu



11:51: South Africa Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has also arrived ahead of the official opening of the conference.

11: 33: Service chiefs have arrived for the official opening of the 16th Zanu-PF people’s conference.

11: 30: The car that the late Vice President Muzenda used to drive…

11:27: More images inside conference venue…

11:24: Inside the conference venue…

11:20: Outside the conference venue…

11:05: President Mugabe is expected to commission the KwaVaMuzenda Heritage site a partnership between the Friends of Joshua trust and the Great Zimbabwe University. The site comprises of the late Vice President’s first house which is next to another veteran nationalist Benjamin Burombo’s house. The site also has Dr Muzenda’s first ever car.

11:02: The venue where all economic issues will be discussed.

10: 50: Delegates are filing up the main tent for the official opening on the people’s conference. They started making their way to the venue as early 8am. Below are images of comrades Walter Mzembi, Webster Shamu and Jason Machaya

PREAMBLE

PRESIDENT Mugabe is today set to officially open the 16th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Masvingo.

The conference running under the theme, “Moving with Zim- Asset in Peace and Unity” started on Tuesday with the sitting of the Politburo at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare followed by the meeting of the Central Committee at the same venue on Wednesday.

In an interview at the Showgrounds, the venue of the conference, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo yesterday said top on the agenda of the conference would be the economy.

“Obviously, the issue of the economy will be discussed, some ministers will present their success stories vis-a-vis our targets as contained in Zim-Asset so it is going to be a quite interesting and very rich conference from what I have seen, it’s really an interesting conference,” he said.

‘’The conference is starting in earnest tomorrow (Friday) when President Mugabe will officially open it. I am happy to announce that all the provinces have started to arrive and we are very pleased with the number of buses that have already checked in with delegates from various provinces. Other buses are on their way,” he said.

“We are also happy with the physical side of preparations for the conference, the water situation, the toilet situation and the feeding points are all in good shape.”

Most of the delegates had already arrived in Masvingo by end of day yesterday following the arrival of 75 buses from various parts of the country.

‘’We have about 30 buses that are still to come but we expect them to check in today (yesterday) so that all the people are here for the start of the conference that will be marked by the official opening,’’ said Dr Chombo.

Zanu-PF has secured adequate accommodation for delegates who would be housed in schools, lodges and houses provided by some Masvingo residents.

“Accommodation is spread all over and people are getting to the various schools where they have been booked because most of our people are staying in schools, the hotel space has all been taken up and we have also been offered more than 40 houses within the area to accommodate additional members,” said Dr Chombo.