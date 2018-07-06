LIVE: President Mnangagwa in Gokwe

Dashboard: Stanford Chiwanga

Preamble

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has toured the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) ginnery and is now set to address a Zanu-PF rally in Gokwe North.

President Mnangagwa’s tour of the Cottco ginnery follows resumption of operations under the new dispensation leading to the employment of thousands of people.

The President’s rally comes a week after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga addressed a well-attended rally at Chireya High School under Chief Chireya in Gokwe South last week.

Stay with us for live updates of the President’s speech.