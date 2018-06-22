LIVE: President Mnangagwa in Gwanda

Dashboard: Mgcini Madlela
Updates: Vusumuzi Dube
President Mnangagwa is currently officiating at the launch of the Command Livestock programme in Gwanda. Join us later at Phelandaba Stadium for the star rally.
Agriculture Minister Air Marshal Perence Shiri (Rtd) with deputy chief secretaries Dr Justin Mupamanga and Dr Ray Ndhlukula lining up awaiting the arrival of President Mnangagwa. As soon as he arrives the President will get into a briefing before officially launching the command livestock programme at Gwanda Agricultural Show society grounds
Zanu PF supporters awaiting the arrival of President Mnangagwa at the Gwanda Show Grounds where he is expected to launch the Command Livestock programme
ALL is set for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Gwanda today with Matabeleland South province making final preparations yesterday.
He will launch the Command Livestock Programme at the Gwanda Show Grounds and address a star rally at Phelandaba Stadium.