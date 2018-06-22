LIVE: President Mnangagwa in Gwanda

Dashboard: Mgcini Madlela

Updates: Vusumuzi Dube

President Mnangagwa is currently officiating at the launch of the Command Livestock programme in Gwanda. Join us later at Phelandaba Stadium for the star rally.

Preamble

ALL is set for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Gwanda today with Matabeleland South province making final preparations yesterday.

He will launch the Command Livestock Programme at the Gwanda Show Grounds and address a star rally at Phelandaba Stadium.