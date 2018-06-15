LIVE: President Mnangagwa’s Masvingo star rally

Dashboard: Stanford Chiwanga

10:51 – Join us for live updates… we will be back shortly.

10:45 – Already the venue of the rally – Mucheke B – is filling up nicely as thousands are already finding their seats.

PREAMBLE

ALL is set for a star rally to be addressed by Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo today with more than 50 000 supporters having been mobilised to welcome their presidential candidate.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to visit the now defunct Mashava Mine and the Cold Storage Company amid plans to resuscitate the two companies.